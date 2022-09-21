Overview

Dr. Kelly Barrows, OD is an Optometrist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.



Dr. Barrows works at Atlanta Ophthalmology Associates in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.