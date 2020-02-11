Overview

Dr. Kelly Barrington, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Massachusetts School Of Professional Psychology (Mspp).



Dr. Barrington works at Altamonte Neuropsychology in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.