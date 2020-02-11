Dr. Kelly Barrington, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Barrington, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kelly Barrington, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Massachusetts School Of Professional Psychology (Mspp).
Dr. Barrington works at
Altamonte Neuropsychology393 Centerpointe Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 227-2279
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
As a counselor, Dr. Barrington is patient and understanding while providing clear suggestions on how to live healthy.
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1417044207
- Massachusetts General Hospital For Children/North Shore Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital For Children At North Shore Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts/Amherst
- Massachusetts School Of Professional Psychology (Mspp)
- New College of Florida
Dr. Barrington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrington accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrington.
