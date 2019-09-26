Dr. Kelly Anderson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Anderson, OD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Anderson, OD is an Optometrist in Naples, FL.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Anderson Eye Care LLC1201 Piper Blvd Ste 22, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 734-3877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. Front desk very sweet . I like how Dr.Anderson takes her time with me ,answer all my questions ,and is patient. Never feel rushed and never leave with more questions. 5 star for me and my family
About Dr. Kelly Anderson, OD
- Optometry
- English, French and Spanish
- 1982702114
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson speaks French and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods.