Kellie Lyons has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kellie Lyons, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kellie Lyons, PA is a Physician Assistant in Denver, CO.
Kellie Lyons works at
Locations
Denver Internal Medicine4545 E 9th Ave Ste 400, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 320-2929
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Superb care!!
About Kellie Lyons, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215451950
Frequently Asked Questions
Kellie Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kellie Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kellie Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kellie Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kellie Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kellie Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.