Kelli Rich, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelli Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelli Rich, FNP
Overview
Kelli Rich, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in College Station, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas at Arlington, MSN-FNP and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Kelli Rich works at
Locations
-
1
Brazos Physicians Group Scs4421 State Highway 6 S, College Station, TX 77845 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelli Rich?
About Kelli Rich, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1366930174
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Arlington, MSN-FNP
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kelli Rich using Healthline FindCare.
Kelli Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelli Rich works at
Kelli Rich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelli Rich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelli Rich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelli Rich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.