See All Physicians Assistants in Lansing, MI
Kelli Pagel Icon-share Share Profile

Kelli Pagel

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kelli Pagel is a Physician Assistant in Lansing, MI. 

Kelli Pagel works at Central Pharmacy - Patient Care in Lansing, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Mallory Murray, PA-C
Mallory Murray, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Colleen Janness, PA-C
Colleen Janness, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Holly Barone, PA-C
Holly Barone, PA-C
8 (40)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Pharmacy - Patient Care
    3955 Patient Care Dr, Lansing, MI 48911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 374-7600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kelli Pagel?

    Apr 21, 2021
    I have been seeing Kelli for years. She is always pleasant and follows through with any referrals or other things I need.
    Jean McKenna — Apr 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kelli Pagel
    How would you rate your experience with Kelli Pagel?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kelli Pagel to family and friends

    Kelli Pagel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kelli Pagel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelli Pagel.

    About Kelli Pagel

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386851228
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelli Pagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelli Pagel works at Central Pharmacy - Patient Care in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Kelli Pagel’s profile.

    Kelli Pagel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelli Pagel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelli Pagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelli Pagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kelli Pagel?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.