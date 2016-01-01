Kelli King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kelli King, MFT
Overview
Kelli King, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Modesto, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2937 Veneman Ave Ste A117, Modesto, CA 95356 Directions (209) 527-1185
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelli King?
About Kelli King, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1740321454
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelli King accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelli King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Kelli King. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelli King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelli King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelli King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.