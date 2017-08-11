Kelli King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelli King, MS
Overview
Kelli King, MS is a Counselor in Tulsa, OK.
Kelli King works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Behavioral Health Inc.5512 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Directions (918) 747-1600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelli King?
Kelli is a fantastic therapist! She listens with an open mind and never judges! I think it is unfair that someone tanked her ratings over a staff member.
About Kelli King, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1497978555
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelli King accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelli King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelli King works at
3 patients have reviewed Kelli King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelli King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelli King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelli King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.