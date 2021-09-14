Kelli Goldsborough, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelli Goldsborough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelli Goldsborough, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kelli Goldsborough, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Plata, MD.
Kelli Goldsborough works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Um Crmg - Primary Care At La Plata5 N La Plata Ct Ste 101, La Plata, MD 20646 Directions (301) 609-5044
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Charles Regional Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelli Goldsborough?
Kelli is my primary care physician. She is outstanding. She listens to concerns, and makes her plan of care for you according to those concerns. She is pleasant and funny, but direct, and works with her patients really well, even making after hours follow up calls. I found her to be very responsive, and a real upgrade from my previous primary care doctor.
About Kelli Goldsborough, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1912485244
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelli Goldsborough has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kelli Goldsborough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelli Goldsborough works at
4 patients have reviewed Kelli Goldsborough. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelli Goldsborough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelli Goldsborough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelli Goldsborough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.