Kelli Goldsborough, FNP-C

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelli Goldsborough, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Plata, MD. 

Kelli Goldsborough works at UM Charles Regional Medical Group in La Plata, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Um Crmg - Primary Care At La Plata
    5 N La Plata Ct Ste 101, La Plata, MD 20646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 609-5044

Hospital Affiliations
  • UM Charles Regional Medical Center

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Sep 14, 2021
Kelli is my primary care physician. She is outstanding. She listens to concerns, and makes her plan of care for you according to those concerns. She is pleasant and funny, but direct, and works with her patients really well, even making after hours follow up calls. I found her to be very responsive, and a real upgrade from my previous primary care doctor.
— Sep 14, 2021
About Kelli Goldsborough, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912485244
