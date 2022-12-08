Kelli Clair, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelli Clair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelli Clair, PA-C
Overview
Kelli Clair, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Rockville, MD.
Locations
Greater Washington Dermatology - Rockville2401 Research Blvd Ste 260, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 456-0826Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Capital Dermatology - Annapolis200 Harry S Truman Pkwy Ste 400, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 413-7006
Greater Washington Dermatology - Olney18109 Prince Philip Dr Ste 370, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (240) 201-4681Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Kelli is both professional and personable. I was in for a skin survey and some other small issues. The experience was way better and much more comfortable than I thought before making the appointment. Kelli's manner puts you at ease, leaving you free to explain any issues you may have. Highly recommend Dr. Kelli Clair!
About Kelli Clair, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1902107295
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelli Clair has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kelli Clair using Healthline FindCare.
Kelli Clair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
70 patients have reviewed Kelli Clair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelli Clair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelli Clair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelli Clair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.