Kelli Case, FNP

Neurology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelli Case, FNP is a Neurology Specialist in Mocksville, NC. 

Kelli Case works at Novant Health Davie Medical Associates in Mocksville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Davie Medical Associates
    485 Valley Rd, Mocksville, NC 27028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7255
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Kelli Case, FNP
    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1124290283
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

