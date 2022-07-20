See All Nurse Practitioners in Bainbridge, IN
Kelli Burress, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelli Burress, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bainbridge, IN. 

Kelli Burress works at Hendricks Regional Health Bainbridge in Bainbridge, IN with other offices in Greencastle, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hendricks Regional Health Bainbridge
    1152 Ernie Pyle Memorial Hwy, Bainbridge, IN 46105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Acute Medical Care PC
    1145 Indianapolis Rd, Greencastle, IN 46135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 20, 2022
Kelli is personal and stays focused on the patients needs. Explains what all the different things that are being done are for and what to look for (labs for the blood work)
jim callan — Jul 20, 2022
About Kelli Burress, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1912203894
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Ivy Tech Community College
Undergraduate School

Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Kelli Burress, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelli Burress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kelli Burress has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Kelli Burress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Kelli Burress. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelli Burress.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelli Burress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelli Burress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

