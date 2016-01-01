Kelli Berg, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelli Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelli Berg, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kelli Berg, LCPC is a Counselor in Lewistown, MT.
Kelli Berg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Roots Counseling, LLC224 W Main St, Lewistown, MT 59457 Directions (406) 707-0233
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelli Berg?
About Kelli Berg, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1447717012
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelli Berg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelli Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelli Berg works at
Kelli Berg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelli Berg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelli Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelli Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.