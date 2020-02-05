Kelley Whoolery, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelley Whoolery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelley Whoolery, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kelley Whoolery, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in South Charleston, WV.
Kelley Whoolery works at
Locations
Family Health Associates509 2nd Ave, South Charleston, WV 25303 Directions (304) 720-3555
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I both think the world of Kelley. She is wonderful and caring and takes all the time needed to get to the bottom of the issue. We are so happy to have found the practice she works in and that we were assigned to her
About Kelley Whoolery, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770885386
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelley Whoolery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kelley Whoolery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelley Whoolery works at
5 patients have reviewed Kelley Whoolery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelley Whoolery.
