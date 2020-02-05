See All Physicians Assistants in South Charleston, WV
Kelley Whoolery, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelley Whoolery, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in South Charleston, WV. 

Kelley Whoolery works at Family Health Associates in South Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Health Associates
    509 2nd Ave, South Charleston, WV 25303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 720-3555
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 05, 2020
    My wife and I both think the world of Kelley. She is wonderful and caring and takes all the time needed to get to the bottom of the issue. We are so happy to have found the practice she works in and that we were assigned to her
    Jeffrey Lanham — Feb 05, 2020
    Photo: Kelley Whoolery, PA-C
    About Kelley Whoolery, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770885386
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelley Whoolery, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelley Whoolery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelley Whoolery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelley Whoolery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelley Whoolery works at Family Health Associates in South Charleston, WV. View the full address on Kelley Whoolery’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kelley Whoolery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelley Whoolery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelley Whoolery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelley Whoolery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

