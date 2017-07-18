Kelley Villano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelley Villano, CH
Overview
Kelley Villano, CH is a Chiropractor in Auburn, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 30 York St, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 252-4913
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very accommodating & the results!!! Ahhhh... I'll try not to wait so long next time... Thank you again...
About Kelley Villano, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1407808322
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelley Villano accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelley Villano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kelley Villano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelley Villano.
