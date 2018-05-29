See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Winter Garden, FL
Kelley Sherwood, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Kelley Sherwood, ARNP

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kelley Sherwood, ARNP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. 

Kelley Sherwood works at Mid Florida Endocrine Winter Garden FL in Winter Garden, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Victor Matthews MD PA
    213 S Dillard St Ste 130, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 614-1644

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adrenal Insufficiency
Cushing's Disease
Diabetes
Adrenal Insufficiency
Cushing's Disease
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cushing's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolactinoma Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kelley Sherwood?

    May 29, 2018
    Kelley is a rare find she actually cares and listens and understands which it is hard to find a doctor like that is generally awesome. Thank you!!!!!
    Veronica Perkins in Montverde — May 29, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kelley Sherwood, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kelley Sherwood, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kelley Sherwood to family and friends

    Kelley Sherwood's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kelley Sherwood

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelley Sherwood, ARNP.

    About Kelley Sherwood, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649606500
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Central Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelley Sherwood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelley Sherwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelley Sherwood works at Mid Florida Endocrine Winter Garden FL in Winter Garden, FL. View the full address on Kelley Sherwood’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kelley Sherwood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelley Sherwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelley Sherwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelley Sherwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kelley Sherwood, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.