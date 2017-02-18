Kelley Karlet accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelley Karlet, FNP
Overview
Kelley Karlet, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington, WV.
Kelley Karlet works at Himg Dme
Locations
Himg Dme5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 528-4600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very friendly and thorough when explaining what time expect for surgery. She explained every detail and they were exactly as she described. It gave my family and I comfort knowing my father was in such great, caring hands.
About Kelley Karlet, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972957330
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelley Karlet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelley Karlet has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelley Karlet.
