See All Family Doctors in Grand Rapids, MN
Kelley Jensen, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Kelley Jensen, APRN

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kelley Jensen, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MN. 

Kelley Jensen works at Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic in Grand Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Essentia Health
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Paula Dearholt-Winckler, APRN
Paula Dearholt-Winckler, APRN
10 (2)
View Profile
Tasha Waage, APRN
Tasha Waage, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile
Lana Jacobson, APRN
Lana Jacobson, APRN
8 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Essentia Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 322-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Essentia Health-Virginia
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kelley Jensen?

    Photo: Kelley Jensen, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Kelley Jensen, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kelley Jensen to family and friends

    Kelley Jensen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kelley Jensen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelley Jensen, APRN.

    About Kelley Jensen, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477108033
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelley Jensen, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelley Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelley Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelley Jensen works at Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic in Grand Rapids, MN. View the full address on Kelley Jensen’s profile.

    Kelley Jensen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelley Jensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelley Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelley Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kelley Jensen, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.