Kelley Funderburg, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Kelley Funderburg, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Germantown, TN. 

Kelley Funderburg works at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics in Germantown, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics
    1400 S Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 759-3100
    Monday
    8:00am -
    Tuesday
    8:00am -
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Kelley Funderburg, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831621952
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelley Funderburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelley Funderburg works at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Kelley Funderburg’s profile.

    Kelley Funderburg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelley Funderburg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelley Funderburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelley Funderburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

