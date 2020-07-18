Dr. Dolan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley Dolan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kelley Dolan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Rosa, CA.
Locations
- 1 866 3rd St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 526-4932
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dolan is down to Earth, you can be real with her, she is Smart and Caring.
About Dr. Kelley Dolan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144239336
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolan.
