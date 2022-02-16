See All Nurse Practitioners in Camden, SC
Kelley Davis, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kelley Davis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Camden, SC. 

Kelley Davis works at MUSC Health Primary Care Haile St. in Camden, SC with other offices in Elgin, SC and Lugoff, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care Haile St.
    1344 Haile St, Camden, SC 29020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Primary Care Elgin
    2689 HIGHWAY 1 S, Elgin, SC 29045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    MUSC Health Primary Care Lugoff
    710 DEWITT DR, Lugoff, SC 29078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Kelley Davis, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1669079901
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Kelley Davis, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelley Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kelley Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kelley Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kelley Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelley Davis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelley Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelley Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

