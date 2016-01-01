See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Kelley Canale, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Kelley Canale, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Kelley Canale works at Excel Hlth Sltns in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Ohio Urgent Care Inc
    5801 Tamarack Blvd, Columbus, OH 43229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 436-6009

About Kelley Canale, CNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699246413
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kelley Canale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kelley Canale works at Excel Hlth Sltns in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Kelley Canale’s profile.

Kelley Canale has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelley Canale.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelley Canale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelley Canale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

