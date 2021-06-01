Dr. Kelley Baker, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelley Baker, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kelley Baker, PHD is a Mental Health Professional in Georgetown, TX.
Dr. Baker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kelley Baker Phd302 E Valley St Ste 4, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 591-7872
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Dr. Baker is the epitome of calm. Her knowledge and expertise in dealing with children and families in crisis is second to none. From our first video zoom meeting to face to face, she has been a constant source of help. I felt safe and heard. Thank you Dr. Baker.
About Dr. Kelley Baker, PHD
- Mental Health
- English
- 1245374784
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.