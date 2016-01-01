Dr. Ahr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley Ahr, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Kelley Ahr, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Austin, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2403 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 707-2782
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahr?
About Dr. Kelley Ahr, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1578670998
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.