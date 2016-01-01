Dr. Keitha Covalla, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keitha Covalla, OD
Overview
Dr. Keitha Covalla, OD is an Optometrist in New Bern, NC.
Dr. Covalla works at
Locations
Eyecarecenter2001 S Glenburnie Rd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (844) 206-2908
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Keitha Covalla, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1124023221
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covalla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Covalla works at
