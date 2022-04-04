See All Chiropractors in Huntington, NY
Keith Solomon, CH is a Chiropractor in Huntington, NY. 

Keith Solomon works at Advanced Chiropractic of Long Island PC in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Chiropractic of Long Island PC
    1842 E JERICHO TPKE, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 421-4020
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 04, 2022
    I have been suffering with back pain and sciatica for 3 yrs before I went for an MRI and found I had herniated and bulging discs in my spine. After a year of pain meds., acupuncture and physical therapy I prayed for some relief from pain, and found Dr Solomon's Advanced Chiropractic, in my local circular, and so happy I did. I called his office for an appointment and found his office personnel to be courteous, helpful and knowledgeable of insurance. Dr. Solomon, after looking at my MRI, explained and illustrated what he can do for me to obtain a better life style then pain. After two and a half months, I have no excruciating back pain or the aching sciatica. I'm still a work in progress but with decompressing therapy I am doing well. If your hurting I would recommend Dr. Solomon and start to live without excruciating pain.
    Apr 04, 2022
    Photo: Keith Solomon, CH
    About Keith Solomon, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427182450
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Keith Solomon, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keith Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Keith Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Keith Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Keith Solomon works at Advanced Chiropractic of Long Island PC in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Keith Solomon’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Keith Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keith Solomon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keith Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keith Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

