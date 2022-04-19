See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Louisville, KY
Dr. Keith Slayden, OD

Optometry
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keith Slayden, OD is an Optometrist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.

Dr. Slayden works at Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers in Louisville, KY with other offices in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers
    4010 DuPont Cir Ste 380, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 895-0040
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers
    9200 Leesgate Rd Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 895-0040
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers
    1935 Bluegrass Ave, Louisville, KY 40215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 364-0033
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers
    1000 Johnstown Rd Ste 102, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 769-0099
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Amaurosis Fugax Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Cataract, Total Congenital Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroiditis Chevron Icon
Chronic Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cornea Guttata With Anterior Polar Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Iridoschisis. Chevron Icon
Glaucoma, Normal Tension, Susceptibility to Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Macular Corneal Dystrophy, Type I Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Atypical Vitelliform Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Adult-Onset Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Meibomitis Chevron Icon
Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Myopia, Infantile Severe Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Cicatricial Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ocular Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Open-Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Poor Ocular Motion Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Q-Switched Nd:YAG Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy, Arteriosclerotic Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Transillumination Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Uveitis
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
YAG Iridotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Therapy for the Anterior Segment Chevron Icon
YAG Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 19, 2022
    He did a laser procedure to clean up my vision after lens replacement surgery. Amazing results.
    — Apr 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Keith Slayden, OD
    About Dr. Keith Slayden, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295257707
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Optometry
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bennett and Bloom Eye Centers in Louisville, Kentucky
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Southern College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Kentucky College Med
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Slayden, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slayden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slayden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slayden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Slayden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slayden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slayden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slayden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

