Keith Roeder, PSY
Overview
Keith Roeder, PSY is a Psychologist in Middletown, CT.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 Plaza Middlesex Ste 3, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 347-9911
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is an amazing honest professional that really listens to patients needs. We need more doctors like him. He helped me alot.
About Keith Roeder, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1912932294
Frequently Asked Questions
Keith Roeder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Keith Roeder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Keith Roeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Keith Roeder. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keith Roeder.
