Keith Remo, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
Keith Remo, PA-C is a physician assistant in San Antonio, TX. He currently practices at Texas Dermatology - Cheryl Bruffy. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

    Texas Dermatology - Ivanna Saucedo
    3320 Oakwell Ct, San Antonio, TX 78218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 829-5180
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1952409203
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Keith Remo, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keith Remo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Keith Remo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Keith Remo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

25 patients have reviewed Keith Remo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keith Remo.

