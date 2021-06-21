See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Gastonia, NC
Dr. Keith Pawlish, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Keith Pawlish, OD

Optometry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Keith Pawlish, OD is an Optometrist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Optometry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UAB and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Pawlish works at Accuvision Eye Care OD, PA in Gastonia, NC with other offices in Hickory, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Located inside Franklin Square Wal-Mart
    3000 E Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 565-0660
  2. 2
    Accuvision Eye Care
    3916 E Franklin Blvd Ste 160B, Gastonia, NC 28056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 565-0660
  3. 3
    Located inside SEARS
    1940 Us Highway 70 Se, Hickory, NC 28602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 328-2101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetic Eye Disease
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetic Eye Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pawlish?

    Jun 21, 2021
    My family loves Dr. Pawlish. We have been going to him for years....starting when he was located at our local Walmart eye center. My husband had a retina detachment and Dr. Pawlish continues to be his eye doctor helping to keep his eyesight as well as to be expected. Our whole family goes to Dr. Pawlish and we have recommended him and his practice to many, many friends.
    Wilson — Jun 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keith Pawlish, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Keith Pawlish, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pawlish to family and friends

    Dr. Pawlish's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pawlish

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Keith Pawlish, OD.

    About Dr. Keith Pawlish, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417060070
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UAB
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Winthrop Univ
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Pawlish, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pawlish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pawlish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pawlish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pawlish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pawlish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pawlish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pawlish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Keith Pawlish, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.