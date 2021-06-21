Dr. Keith Pawlish, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pawlish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Pawlish, OD
Overview
Dr. Keith Pawlish, OD is an Optometrist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Optometry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UAB and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pawlish works at
Locations
Located inside Franklin Square Wal-Mart3000 E Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28056 Directions (704) 565-0660
Accuvision Eye Care3916 E Franklin Blvd Ste 160B, Gastonia, NC 28056 Directions (704) 565-0660
Located inside SEARS1940 Us Highway 70 Se, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 328-2101
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My family loves Dr. Pawlish. We have been going to him for years....starting when he was located at our local Walmart eye center. My husband had a retina detachment and Dr. Pawlish continues to be his eye doctor helping to keep his eyesight as well as to be expected. Our whole family goes to Dr. Pawlish and we have recommended him and his practice to many, many friends.
About Dr. Keith Pawlish, OD
- Optometry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1417060070
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune
- UAB
- Winthrop Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pawlish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pawlish accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pawlish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pawlish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pawlish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pawlish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pawlish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.