Keith Mills, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keith Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Keith Mills, CHIRMD
Overview
Keith Mills, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Cleveland, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2509 Ocoee St N Ste D, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 478-2225
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Keith Mills?
Great chiropractor, I went to him to get a 2nd opinion on my neck. He has me pain free and back to work much sooner than the original chiropractor estimated
About Keith Mills, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1770636169
Frequently Asked Questions
Keith Mills has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Keith Mills accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Keith Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Keith Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keith Mills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keith Mills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keith Mills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.