Keith Kouroupos, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keith Kouroupos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Keith Kouroupos, PA-C
Overview
Keith Kouroupos, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Staten Island, NY.
Keith Kouroupos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Primary and Walk in Care1058 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-1058Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday2:00pm - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Keith Kouroupos?
About Keith Kouroupos, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1245306174
Frequently Asked Questions
Keith Kouroupos accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Keith Kouroupos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Keith Kouroupos works at
Keith Kouroupos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Keith Kouroupos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keith Kouroupos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keith Kouroupos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.