Dr. Keith Fallon, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fallon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Fallon, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Fallon, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Duluth, GA.
Dr. Fallon works at
Locations
-
1
Angel Lopez Clinic Inc.2250 Satellite Blvd Ste 175, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (404) 502-5824
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareSource
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fallon?
Dr. Fallon has helped me tremendously in maintaining my progress and propelling forward in life. I can now more often make sound decisions with less emotions duress than I could when I first started seeing him. I can say I’m happy with my life whereas before I was miserable with my life.
About Dr. Keith Fallon, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1770635401
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fallon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fallon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fallon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fallon works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.