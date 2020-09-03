Dr. Keith Conover, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Conover, DC
Overview
Dr. Keith Conover, DC is a Chiropractor in Amherst, NY. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Conover works at
Locations
-
1
Conover Chiropractic PC4276 Maple Rd, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 831-0011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Independent Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conover?
Friendly staff. Prompt service. I always feel great when I leave.
About Dr. Keith Conover, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1982632873
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conover accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conover works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Conover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.