Dr. Keith Cohen, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Keith Cohen, PHD is a Psychologist in Westwood, MA.
Arch Orthodontics PC805 High St, Westwood, MA 02090 Directions (781) 329-9115
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Tufts Health Plan
Has helped our children tremendously for 9 months now. Very reliable, punctual, trustworthy, sensitive, practical....... Would very much recommend Dr Cohen in a heartbeat.
About Dr. Keith Cohen, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1881767705
Dr. Cohen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
