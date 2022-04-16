Dr. Keith Alexander, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Alexander, PHD
Dr. Keith Alexander, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Trenton, NJ.
Hamilton Hematology Oncology Associates PC2079 Klockner Rd, Trenton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 586-0444
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Always there for you, staff is friendly. Listens and is empathetic to your needs been seeing since 2002
About Dr. Keith Alexander, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
