Keishia Mackie, NP
Offers telehealth
Keishia Mackie, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Loyola University in Louisiana and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus.
Oak Street Health South Claiborne2841 S Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70125 Directions (504) 384-8438
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Mrs. Mackie is nothing short of amazing. Her dedicated care and caring nature is all anyone could ever ask for. Mrs. Mackie and Oak Street are the best. I would recommend to anyone looking for personalized healthcare.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1235488131
- Loyola University in Louisiana
- Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus
