Keishia Mackie, NP

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Keishia Mackie, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Loyola University in Louisiana and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus.

Keishia Mackie works at Oak Street Health South Claiborne in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health South Claiborne
    2841 S Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 384-8438

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Keishia Mackie, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1235488131
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loyola University in Louisiana
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Keishia Mackie, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keishia Mackie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Keishia Mackie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Keishia Mackie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Keishia Mackie works at Oak Street Health South Claiborne in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Keishia Mackie’s profile.

    Keishia Mackie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Keishia Mackie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keishia Mackie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keishia Mackie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

