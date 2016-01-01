See All Dermatologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dermatology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Keischa Cash, DNP is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Cash works at Advantage Dermatology, Jacksonville, FL in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Plant City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advantage Dermatology, P.A.
    1514 Nira St, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 882-2967
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Academic Alliance in Dermatology
    1503 W Reynolds St, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 514-4688
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acne Keloid
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Acne Keloid
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Electrodesiccation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Prime Health Services
    • Savility
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. Keischa Cash, DNP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235380940
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Syracuse University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keischa Cash, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.