See All Physicians Assistants in Brooklyn, NY
Keiko Leger, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Keiko Leger, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Keiko Leger, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY. 

Keiko Leger works at Flatbush Family Medicine PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
2 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Heart and Vascular Specialists PC
    3309 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 856-3600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Keiko Leger?

    Mar 27, 2021
    I always have a very pleasant experience with her. Shes very knowledgeable she addressed all your concerns she also has very good bedside matters. I would highly recommend her to my family and friends
    — Mar 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Keiko Leger, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Keiko Leger, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Keiko Leger to family and friends

    Keiko Leger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Keiko Leger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Keiko Leger, PA.

    About Keiko Leger, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730516170
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Keiko Leger, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keiko Leger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Keiko Leger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Keiko Leger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Keiko Leger works at Flatbush Family Medicine PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Keiko Leger’s profile.

    Keiko Leger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Keiko Leger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keiko Leger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keiko Leger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Keiko Leger, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.