Kehli McCaskill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kehli McCaskill, PA
Kehli McCaskill, PA is a Physician Assistant in Roseville, CA.
Lisa H Ellis MD1544 Eureka Rd Ste 160, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 772-0200
- Aetna
Kehli is extremely knowledgeable, always on time and very cautious when it comes to skin cancer screens.
About Kehli McCaskill, PA
Kehli McCaskill accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kehli McCaskill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kehli McCaskill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kehli McCaskill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kehli McCaskill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kehli McCaskill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.