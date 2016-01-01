Dr. Czlapinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keever Czlapinski, PHD
Overview
Dr. Keever Czlapinski, PHD is a Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 815 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 549-5154
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Keever Czlapinski, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1568791119
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Czlapinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Czlapinski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czlapinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Czlapinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Czlapinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.