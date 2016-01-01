Keely Vrsalovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Keely Vrsalovich, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Keely Vrsalovich, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Vancouver, WA.
Keely Vrsalovich works at
Locations
Sea Mar. Community Health Centers6100 NE FOURTH PLAIN BLVD, Vancouver, WA 98661 Directions (360) 947-2550
Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Keely Vrsalovich, RN
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
1275925372
Frequently Asked Questions
Keely Vrsalovich accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Keely Vrsalovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Keely Vrsalovich. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keely Vrsalovich.
