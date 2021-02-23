Dr. Keel Godwin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keel Godwin, OD
Overview
Dr. Keel Godwin, OD is an Optometrist in Cary, NC.
Dr. Godwin works at
Locations
Eyecarecenter720 SE MAYNARD RD, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (844) 206-8711
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Godwin! It's rare to find a doctor with such great people skills. Wish I could see her more than once a year.
About Dr. Keel Godwin, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1861441834
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godwin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Godwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.