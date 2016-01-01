See All Nurse Practitioners in Los Angeles, CA
Keegan Wood, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (1)
Overview

Keegan Wood, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles, CA. 

Keegan Wood works at LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Community Service Center
    1625 Schrader Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 993-7400
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Keegan Wood, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417471459
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Keegan Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Keegan Wood works at LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Keegan Wood’s profile.

    Keegan Wood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Keegan Wood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keegan Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keegan Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

