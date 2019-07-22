See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sewell, NJ
Keefe Giffin, PA

Internal Medicine
4.5 (422)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Keefe Giffin, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Keefe Giffin works at Heart Service in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Point Plaza Primary Care
    565 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 422 ratings
Patient Ratings (422)
5 Star
(344)
4 Star
(43)
3 Star
(16)
2 Star
(6)
1 Star
(13)
Jul 22, 2019
Found my cancer in early stage before specialists did
Leo in Swedesboro — Jul 22, 2019
Photo: Keefe Giffin, PA
About Keefe Giffin, PA

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992819924
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Keefe Giffin, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keefe Giffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Keefe Giffin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Keefe Giffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

422 patients have reviewed Keefe Giffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keefe Giffin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keefe Giffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keefe Giffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
