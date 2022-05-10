See All Counselors in Billings, MT
Kee Dunning, LCPC

Counseling
4.5 (7)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Kee Dunning, LCPC is a Counselor in Billings, MT. 

Kee Dunning works at Creative Counseling Pllc in Billings, MT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Creative Counseling Pllc
    3225 1st Ave N, Billings, MT 59101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 860-1137
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 10, 2022
    Kee is patient, understanding and understands that each individual has specific needs and I felt she made an effort to get to know me as a person in order to find the best way to help me navigate the things I was working through. I feel I can trust her and look forward to our sessions.
    Kee puts herself into her work, and into her patie — May 10, 2022
    Photo: Kee Dunning, LCPC
    About Kee Dunning, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033289426
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kee Dunning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kee Dunning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kee Dunning works at Creative Counseling Pllc in Billings, MT. View the full address on Kee Dunning’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Kee Dunning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kee Dunning.

