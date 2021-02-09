Kecia West, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kecia West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kecia West, LPC
Overview
Kecia West, LPC is a Counselor in Augusta, GA.
Kecia West works at
Locations
Kecia West LPC, ACS, MAC, E-CADC1285 Marks Church Rd Ste F, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 530-5397Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday12:00pm - 6:00pm
United Branches Foundation Ltd1226 Royal Dr SW Ste V-1, Conyers, GA 30094 Directions (706) 530-5397
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareSource
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompPsych
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was beyond belief. I went in feeling so down and came out with hope. She is easy to talk to. She validated your feelings and makes you feel heard. I recommend her to everyone. She is skilled and a true professional. My husband was skeptical now he ask me when is our next session. If you are questioning whether to begin therapy, you want be disappointed. Call her today!!!
About Kecia West, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Kecia West has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kecia West accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kecia West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Kecia West. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kecia West.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kecia West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kecia West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.