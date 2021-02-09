See All Counselors in Augusta, GA
Kecia West, LPC

Counseling
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kecia West, LPC is a Counselor in Augusta, GA. 

Kecia West works at United Branches Foundation Ltd, Augusta, GA in Augusta, GA with other offices in Conyers, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kecia West LPC, ACS, MAC, E-CADC
    1285 Marks Church Rd Ste F, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 530-5397
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    United Branches Foundation Ltd
    1226 Royal Dr SW Ste V-1, Conyers, GA 30094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 530-5397

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareSource
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CompPsych
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kecia West, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1659519023
    Education & Certifications

    • Auburn University
