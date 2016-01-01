Dr. Ke Fang, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ke Fang, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ke Fang, PHD is a Counselor in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Fang works at
Locations
-
1
Christopher Dennis MD Pllc3512 Quentin Rd Ste 110, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (800) 275-3243
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fang?
About Dr. Ke Fang, PHD
- Counseling
- English, Mandarin
- 1568908846
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fang accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fang works at
Dr. Fang speaks Mandarin.
Dr. Fang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.