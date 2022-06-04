Kaynaz Mehta, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kaynaz Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kaynaz Mehta, LMHC
Overview
Kaynaz Mehta, LMHC is a Counselor in Reading, MA. They graduated from BOSTON COLLEGE.
Locations
Coastal Psychological Center Llc.36 Woburn St Ste 6, Reading, MA 01867 Directions (781) 942-1372
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. She gets me!
About Kaynaz Mehta, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1508178021
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Fordham University
Frequently Asked Questions
Kaynaz Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kaynaz Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kaynaz Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Kaynaz Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kaynaz Mehta.
