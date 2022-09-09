See All Family Doctors in Reno, NV
Kaylie Humphreys, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Kaylie Humphreys, APRN

Family Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kaylie Humphreys, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. 

Kaylie Humphreys works at Northern Nevada Medical Group - South Reno in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Diane Thomas, MD
Dr. Diane Thomas, MD
8 (29)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Nevada Medical Group - South Reno
    5575 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV 89511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 352-5300

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Kaylie Humphreys?

Sep 09, 2022
Nurse Humphreys is so great at listening and making sure you feel valued. She is extremely personable and empathetic, and I am so thankful to have her as a nurse practitioner. My insurance changes at the end of this year and it won't be accepted at NNMG but I am seriously considering self paying just to continue care with her. I leave every visit feeling confident and truly cared for. We need more people like her in healthcare. I can't recommend her enough!
— Sep 09, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kaylie Humphreys, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Kaylie Humphreys, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kaylie Humphreys to family and friends

Kaylie Humphreys' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kaylie Humphreys

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kaylie Humphreys, APRN.

About Kaylie Humphreys, APRN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1528676426
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kaylie Humphreys, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kaylie Humphreys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kaylie Humphreys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kaylie Humphreys works at Northern Nevada Medical Group - South Reno in Reno, NV. View the full address on Kaylie Humphreys’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Kaylie Humphreys. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kaylie Humphreys.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kaylie Humphreys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kaylie Humphreys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Kaylie Humphreys, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.